Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market 2020: In-depth Analysis including Growth Factors & Key Players

A telematics control unit (TCU) in the automobile industry refers to the embedded system on board a vehicle that controls tracking of the vehicle.

Passenger vehicle covered over 76% of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.34 % from 2016 to 2022.

North America Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued at around USD 682.4 million in 2016. Europe is expected to exceed USD 888.5 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 9.66% between 2013 and 2017. Asia-Pacific Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued over USD 1046.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1167.5 million by 2017. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Russia etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 87 % of the industry sales share. LG is the global largest vendors accounted for 33.26 % of the industry share in 2016. Other key players include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Denso among others.

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

Based on Product Type, Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ 2G/2.5G

♼ 3G

♼ 4G

Based on end users/applications, Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Passenger Vehicle

♼ Commercial Vehicle

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key insights of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market report:

❶ The report provides Key Statistics on the Market Status of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

❷ The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

❸ The report presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and 2013-2020 market shares for key vendors.

❹ The total Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market is further divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type for the competitive landscape analysis.

❺ The report estimates 2020-2026 market Development Trends of Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry.

❻ Analysis of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics is also carried out

❼ The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

