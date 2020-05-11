Telematics Market 2020 Surprising Growth : InfoTrack Telematics, Agero, NXP Semiconductors, BOX Telematics, Coordina Gestion Logistica SL, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trimble Navigation Ltd.,Calamp Corp. ORBCOMM

The Telematics Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the Telematics Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Telematics Market

Global Telematics Market valued approximately USD +15 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than +26% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The Telematics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Telematics is a set of interdisciplinary technologies that are providing the automotive industry the tools, methodologies and systems to transform driving into an engaging and interactive connected vehicle user experience (UX).

The major market player included in this Telematics Market report are:

• Tantalum Corporation

• InfoTrack Telematics,

• Agero Inc.,

• NXP Semiconductors,

• BOX Telematics,

• Coordina Gestion Logistica SL,

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions,

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.,

• Calamp Corp.,

• ORBCOMM Inc.

• ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.

• Qualcomm

• Omnitracs Inc.

• ZENRIN DataCom

• AT&T

In a broader context, it functions as a collection of foundational enablement technologies that facilitate the seamless exchange of information, vital to creating connected vehicle industry services, applications and ecosystems. Rising demand for raw diagnostic data to improve vehicle performance, increase in demand for telematics solutions from healthcare sector and government mandates about safety and security are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, potential for 5G technology providers and increasing development of semi-autonomous & autonomous cars is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Telematics Market By Application:

? Fleet/Asset Management

? Navigation and Location-Based

? Infotainment

? Insurance Telematics

? Tele-Health

? Remote Alarm and Monitoring

? Others

Telematics Market By End-Use:

? Automotive

? Government & Defense

? Healthcare

? Others

Additionally, telematics offers several benefits such as reduce operating costs, increase job satisfaction, improve safety, optimize vehicles and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of standardization, vulnerability to cyber-attacks and lack of infrastructure in emerging countries are the major factor that limiting the market growth of Telematics during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of connected vehicles and presence of integration of cutting edge technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Telematics market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from developing economies such as India and China.

Telematics Market By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018-2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2025\

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Telematics Market Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Telematics Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Telematics Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Telematics Market , By Region

Chapter 5: Telematics Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

