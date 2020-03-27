Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Plying for Significant Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The temperature controlled packaging market accounted for US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.71 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.”

Significant surge in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

In the past few years, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an unprecedented rise in demand for temperature-controlled packaging due to an increase in the number of the aging population globally. Factors such as rise in disposable income of the individuals, accessibility of medical facilities, growing investment towards the improvement of cold chain infrastructure and positive growth of end-user industries have attributed to the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging market.

Company Profiles

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Sofrigram SA Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.

Exeltainer

Cryopak A TCP Company

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sorbafreeze Ltd

ll as developing economies have shown a notable positive correlation with the growth of cold chain logistics value chain and subsequently temperature-controlled packaging in storage and transportation operations across the healthcare and pharmaceutical end-users. Moreover, the growing middle-class income group across different demographic regions have boosted the penetration of improved vacuum insulated packaging, phase change materials and other packaging systems into various markets in the past few years.

Packaging Type Insights

Packaging type of temperature controlled packaging includes active and passive types which are used in the various sectors such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other markets. Active packaging includes pallet shippers and refrigerated boxes, which function through a power source such as lithium battery. Passive packaging depends on insulated packaging together with a refrigerant, such as dry or wet ice, phase change materials, and others.

Demand for active packaging is increasingly propelled by the food processing companies to keep food fresh for a longer period and to lessen food waste and stimulate more convenient packaging for the consumers. The passive packaging type market is also observing swift innovation in advanced temperature monitoring tools with a growing ability to monitor the temperature in real-time through the transit period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are reasons behind Europe temperature controlled packaging market growth?

Surge in demand from end-user industries especially healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the growth of European temperature controlled packaging market. Furthermore, the growing emphasis towards ensuring quality of the goods through ensuring the integrity of temperature sensitive goods during transit among small & medium enterprise owners is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the coming years.

Who are the prominent market players in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market?

Presently, the temperature controlled packaging solution market constitutes a notable number of market players with regional focus offering multiple market related solutions. However, selected number of companies such as Tempack Packaging Solutions SL, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Eutecma GmbH, and ACH Foam Technologies LLC among few others are some the prominent companies operating in the North America and European region.

What are the advantages of passive temperature controlled packaging technology type?

The passive temperature controlled packaging technology offer substantial advantages in terms of cost efficiency, energy requirements, and volume flexibility especially in short transit compared to active technology which is more suitable for bulk shipment. Moreover, rise in adoption of multi-use passive solution among cold logistics service and transportation providers is also projected to enable the technology popularity among small and medium enterprise owners.

