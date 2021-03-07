Text Analytics Market 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Clarabridge, Expert Systems, OpenText Corp.

With increasing competition and changing consumer perspectives, organizations are making significant investments in solutions capable of analyzing customer and competitor data in order to improve competitiveness. The mainstream source of data are e-commerce platforms, social media, survey, individual blog, published articles and others. Greater part of data generated is unstructured, which makes it difficult and expensive for the companies to assess with the help of individuals. This challenge combined with the rapid growth in data generation has led to the development of analytical tools not only capable of handling large volume of text data but also assist in better decision making. Text analytics software enables a user to draw meaning from large volume of data sets available from different sources. It comprises of Graphical User Interface (GUI) which enables the user to analyze the finding obtained after text mining process.

Request a Sample Copy of Text Analytics Market Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000198/

Text Analytics Market – List of Companies

IBM Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Clarabridge Expert Systems OpenText Corp. Basis Technology Linguamatics ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION KNIME

Text analytics is creating value across several industrial verticals. Leading players are making continuous improvements in the language processing algorithms to make companies aware of the latest industry trends across different industry verticals.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000198/

Text analytics is creating value across several industrial verticals. Leading players are making continuous improvements in the language processing algorithms to make companies aware of the latest industry trends across different industry verticals. In Europe, leading sports traders are leveraging the benefits of text analytics by analyzing twitter feeds in order to gain deep understanding of the game and sports trends at domestic level. The twitter feeds posted across the region in different languages is used by NLP algorithms and machine learning process which enable the companies to extract the hidden patterns. Telecom companies are using Voice of the Customer (VOC) application enabling them to gain customer view regarding broadband services. Insurance companies are using text analytics to detect the fraud against claims.

The global text analytics market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe (EU) in total hold more than half of the total market, while the regions such as Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a slow growth curve towards the adoptions of text analytics solution. The reason for slow growth rate in these regions is attributed to the lack of internet penetration as well as limited usage of social networking sites.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000198/

Table of Contents