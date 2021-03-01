Textile Floorings Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2025
The global Textile Floorings market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Textile Floorings market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Textile Floorings are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Textile Floorings market.
segmented as follows:
By Material Type
- Synthetic Textiles
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Acrylic
- Nylon
- Animal Textiles
- Wool
- Fur
- Plant Textiles
- Grass
- Sisal
By Product Type
- Rugs
- Carpets
By Technology
- Tufting
- Woven
- Needlefelt
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others (Industrial, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
To deduce market size, the report considered various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by material type, product type, technology and application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the textile floorings market over the forecast period.
When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side and dynamics of the textile floorings market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.
In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for the players.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of textile floorings market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the textile floorings market.
To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the textile floorings market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.
In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of textile floorings manufacturers. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.
Some market players featured in this report are as follows:
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Interface, Inc.
- Shaw Industries Group Inc.
- Beaulieu International Group N.V
- Balta Group
- Tarkett SA
- Mannington Mills, Inc.
- Vorwerk and Co. KG
- Forbo Holding AG
- J+J Flooring Group
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Textile Floorings market.
- Critical breakdown of the Textile Floorings market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Textile Floorings market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Textile Floorings market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
