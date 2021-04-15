Textiles Home Decor Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Textiles Home Decor and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Textiles Home Decor market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Textiles Home Decor market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global textiles home decor market was valued at USD 98.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 162.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2019 to 2026.

Mannington Mills

Kurlon Enterprise Limited

American Textile

Nitori Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Williams-Sonoma

Leggett & Platt

Mittal International

Ashley Furniture Industries