Textured vegetable protein Market 2020 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2026

Global textured vegetable protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proteins, along with higher volume of population consuming vegan diet.

Market Definition: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients processing and utilized as a meat-substitute because of its similar content of protein to meats. It is a defatted variant of vegetable proteins that are very simplified in their cooking process. These proteins are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food products they are utilized in.

Market Drivers:

Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth

Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market

By Product Type

Soy

Wheat

Pea

By Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

