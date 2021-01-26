‘The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022′ report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Moldovan insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Moldovan economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Moldovan insurance industry, including –

– The Moldovan insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Moldovan economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Moldovan insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Moldovan insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Moldovan insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Moldovan insurance industry

Key Highlights

– As a part of the digitalization project, on June 29, 2018 the Government of Moldova replaced paper-based health insurance policies with digital policies.

– Effective from April 2016, a new rule pertaining to the financial recovery of insurance and reinsurance companies was introduced by the NCFM in Moldova.

– As of 2016, 70 insurance and reinsurance brokers were operating in the Moldovan insurance industry.

– In 2015, the NCFM along with the European Union launched the Twinning Project to supervise and regulate the insurance industry.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Moldova.

– It provides historical values for the Moldovan insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Moldovan insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Moldova.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Moldova, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Moldasig SA

Donaris Vienna Insurance Group SA

Grawe Carat Asigur?ri SA

Asterra Grup SA

General Asigurari SA

Klassika Asigur?ri SA

Galas SA

Acord-Grup SA

MoldCargo SA

Transelit SA

