‘The Insurance Industry in Oman, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022′ report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Omani insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Omani economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Omani insurance industry, including –

– The Omani insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Omani economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Omani insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Omani insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Omani insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Omani insurance industry

Key Highlights

– In May 2018, the CMA organized a workshop for the implementation of IFRS 17 on issuing insurance contracts.

– As of 2017, there were two domestic reinsurers operating in the country: Oman Re and Trust Re.

– On November 8, 2016, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued a notice to all private companies to provide compulsory health insurance to their employees.

– In 2016, the CMA and the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) signed a contract to train Omani employees in the insurance industry.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Oman.

– It provides historical values for the Omani insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Omani insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Oman.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Oman, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Omani insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Omani insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Omani insurance industry.

– Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Omani insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

National Life Insurance and General

Dhofar Insurance

Oman United Insurance

Al Madina Takaful

Al Ahlia Insurance

The New India Assurance Company

Oman & Qatar Insurance

Axa Insurance

Muscat Insurance Company SAOG

Vision Insurance

