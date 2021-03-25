The Leading Companies Competing in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2023

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10764?source=atm

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



