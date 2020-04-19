The New ProPack Packaging System Reflects Brand Identity and Product Quality

Metrofuser a U.S.- based technology solutions organization presents ProPack; a new packaging system over its line of printer parts.

Including its first ever retail box, the redesigned packaging is a piece of a broad rebranding exercise which will see the organization transition from its brown box to a single, common identity for its aftermarket businesses.

Since 2003, Metrofuser has been focused on improving quality and value at every level. The organization worked with packing engineers to grow amazing packaging intended to pass on and expand brand quality while keeping up secrecy for its clients.

The ProPack secures printer parts post deal and satisfies the organization’s longing to give a container aesthetically ready to separate its item from the brown box rivals in the industry.

ProPack offers first impression confidence and confidence improves result.

The retail branded box design follows broad research with the organization’s worldwide client base. Amid this time various diverse boxes and label options were examined with clients crosswise over North and South America. The outcome was improved brand value and a gradual decrease to harm in transit.

While inspiring confidence in technicians ProPack likewise offers a vital competitive advantage to resellers that are selling in a market loaded up with conventional brown boxed packaging. Non distinct work of art guarantees to keep up namelessness for the installer and affiliates while imparting more prominent value.

ProPack Will Be Implemented on Metrofuser’s

Laser Printer Fuser

Transfer Belts

Paper Trays

Optional Paper Feeders

Maintenance Kits

Printers

“We’re excited with the outcome,” said Will DeMuth, Co-President, Metrofuser. “The new packaging is clean, fresh and modern. It reflects the new brand identity and product quality. ProPack will protect blind drop shipping resellers as well as protecting our parts.”

Making a plan that will show unmistakably on its client’s shelves was only one of numerous factors the organization considered, so as to touch base at a fundamentally improved packaging solution. “We know that quality is important, so we have invested in a new design for protection during transport and storage,” adds DeMuth. “We also know that every square inch on our customer’s shelves counts, so we are improving the size and orientation of our boxes too. Optimizing shelf space and reducing waste makes for a more customer friendly solution.

“Metrofuser and Hughes Enterprises have been partnering for over 10 years in producing the highest quality packaging.” said Neal Magaziner, President Hughes Enterprises. “Our joint focus has been on sustainability, protection, cube reduction and graphic design. The team at Metrofuser came to us with a bold new concept for their Fuser corrugated boxes to help provide their customers’ products with a fresh, new retail look. Working with our design and art departments we were able to help take their vision and display it on their new packaging. It is a pleasure to continue to partner with this forward thinking company.”

Metrofuser is a main worldwide innovator, producer of printer parts, equipment, diagnostics, repair data and systems answers for expert clients performing critical tasks. Products and services incorporate hp printer parts, printers and printer repair training. Parts incorporate hp printer parts, for example, printer fusers, printer maintenance kits and other hp printer replacement parts. The company’s, clients incorporate office equipment dealerships, online retailers, repair centers and MPS service providers across the country. Metrofuser has been named to Inc. Magazine’s quickest developing organizations five back to back years.