The superior Packaging Co. and L’Oréal’s Zero-Waste Pledge

Garnier, L’Oréal Paris and Maybelline have made the guarantee to send out packages with zero waste, completely recyclable and photodegradable ØPACKS as a team with The Better Packaging Co.

The Better Packaging Co. was established by Kate Bezar and Rebecca Percasky. Together, they produce “revolutionary, customised packaging solutions for the new eco-nomy.” Director, Kate Bezar noted that the options available for companies such as L’Oréal and Maybelline are there to reduce as much waste as possible, “In general we would advocate minimising packaging altogether. Optimise sizes so that you’re not using excess material as it all adds to the environmental cost – it’s more to produce, it’s more weight to ship, it’s more to dispose of at end of life.”

L’Oréal and The Better Packaging Co’s. creative range incorporates a series of sustainable and compostable packaging that is made utilizing just sunlight based power, no water, corrosive or blanches. Its name ØPACKS alludes to the way that environmentally-friendly packing generates no waste or greenhouse emissions.

The activity, as clarified by Bezar, could spare organizations from losing their more youthful clients, “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that they’re risking their entire business,” she says, “The Business of Fashion’s 2018 report identified that 66 per cent of millennials around the world would spend more money on brands that were sustainable. This figure and this market segment will only grow. Bad PR or a social media backlash has the power now to really impact a brand’s sales. On the one hand, it’s scary, but on the other, it means people have power and we embrace that.”

Notwithstanding the ØPACKS, The Better Packaging Co. supplies a scope of 100 percent home compostable messenger handbags, poly bags and different names and tape. Their attention sits for the most part on answers for e-commerce, hospitality and retail. The Better Packaging Co. has added L’Oréal to their not insignificant list of customers who are utilizing their packaging over non-sustainable options. Some of their clients include Maybelline, Garnier, David Lawrence, Marcs, Roxy, Tigerlily and Quay.

With an expansion sought after for sustainable packaging by shoppers, companies need to make the decision whether they’d begin their own pledge like L’Oréal. “The demand is huge – particularly if it can perform as well as traditional packaging and is well priced – which our products do and are!” says Bezar, “I think customers definitely care and I believe some even think twice about online purchasing these days because of the amount of plastic packaging they know they’ll generally receive.”