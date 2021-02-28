Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1599595/global-thermal-enhanced-oil-recovery-market

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Research Report: ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Nalco Champion, Statoil ASA, Lukoil Oil Company, Praxair, Inc., Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Cenovus Energy Inc., Equinor ASA, Husky Energy, Occidental, Suncor, ConocoPhillips, Imperial Oil

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type: Polymers, Surfactants, Alkaline Chemicals, Foamers, Others

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1599595/global-thermal-enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Table Of Content

1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Overview

1.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Overview

1.2 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polymers

1.2.2 Surfactants

1.2.3 Alkaline Chemicals

1.2.4 Foamers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

4.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application

5 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Business

10.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Corporation Recent Development

10.2 BP Plc

10.2.1 BP Plc Corporation Information

10.2.2 BP Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BP Plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.2.5 BP Plc Recent Development

10.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

10.3.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.3.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc

10.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc Recent Development

10.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

10.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Recent Development

10.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

10.6.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.6.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Recent Development

10.7 Nalco Champion

10.7.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nalco Champion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nalco Champion Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nalco Champion Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.7.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development

10.8 Statoil ASA

10.8.1 Statoil ASA Corporation Information

10.8.2 Statoil ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Statoil ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Statoil ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.8.5 Statoil ASA Recent Development

10.9 Lukoil Oil Company

10.9.1 Lukoil Oil Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lukoil Oil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Lukoil Oil Company Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lukoil Oil Company Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.9.5 Lukoil Oil Company Recent Development

10.10 Praxair, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Praxair, Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Praxair, Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

10.11.1 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.11.5 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Recent Development

10.12 Cenovus Energy Inc.

10.12.1 Cenovus Energy Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cenovus Energy Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cenovus Energy Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cenovus Energy Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.12.5 Cenovus Energy Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Equinor ASA

10.13.1 Equinor ASA Corporation Information

10.13.2 Equinor ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Equinor ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Equinor ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.13.5 Equinor ASA Recent Development

10.14 Husky Energy

10.14.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Husky Energy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Husky Energy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.14.5 Husky Energy Recent Development

10.15 Occidental

10.15.1 Occidental Corporation Information

10.15.2 Occidental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Occidental Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Occidental Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.15.5 Occidental Recent Development

10.16 Suncor

10.16.1 Suncor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Suncor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Suncor Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Suncor Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.16.5 Suncor Recent Development

10.17 ConocoPhillips

10.17.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.17.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 ConocoPhillips Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ConocoPhillips Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.17.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

10.18 Imperial Oil

10.18.1 Imperial Oil Corporation Information

10.18.2 Imperial Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Imperial Oil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Imperial Oil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Products Offered

10.18.5 Imperial Oil Recent Development

11 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.