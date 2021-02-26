Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Research Report: ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Nalco Champion, Statoil ASA, Lukoil Oil Company, Praxair, Inc., Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Cenovus Energy Inc., Equinor ASA, Husky Energy, Occidental, Suncor, ConocoPhillips, Imperial Oil

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type: Polymers, Surfactants, Alkaline Chemicals, Foamers, Others

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market. In this chapter of the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market?

1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

1.2 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polymers

1.2.3 Surfactants

1.2.4 Alkaline Chemicals

1.2.5 Foamers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Business

6.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 ExxonMobil Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 ExxonMobil Corporation Recent Development

6.2 BP Plc

6.2.1 BP Plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 BP Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BP Plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BP Plc Products Offered

6.2.5 BP Plc Recent Development

6.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.3.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Products Offered

6.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc Recent Development

6.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

6.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Products Offered

6.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Recent Development

6.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

6.6.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Products Offered

6.6.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Recent Development

6.7 Nalco Champion

6.6.1 Nalco Champion Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Nalco Champion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nalco Champion Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nalco Champion Products Offered

6.7.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development

6.8 Statoil ASA

6.8.1 Statoil ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Statoil ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Statoil ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Statoil ASA Products Offered

6.8.5 Statoil ASA Recent Development

6.9 Lukoil Oil Company

6.9.1 Lukoil Oil Company Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Lukoil Oil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Lukoil Oil Company Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Lukoil Oil Company Products Offered

6.9.5 Lukoil Oil Company Recent Development

6.10 Praxair, Inc.

6.10.1 Praxair, Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Praxair, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Praxair, Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Praxair, Inc. Products Offered

6.10.5 Praxair, Inc. Recent Development

6.11 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

6.11.1 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Products Offered

6.11.5 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Recent Development

6.12 Cenovus Energy Inc.

6.12.1 Cenovus Energy Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Cenovus Energy Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Cenovus Energy Inc. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Cenovus Energy Inc. Products Offered

6.12.5 Cenovus Energy Inc. Recent Development

6.13 Equinor ASA

6.13.1 Equinor ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Equinor ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Equinor ASA Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Equinor ASA Products Offered

6.13.5 Equinor ASA Recent Development

6.14 Husky Energy

6.14.1 Husky Energy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Husky Energy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Husky Energy Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Husky Energy Products Offered

6.14.5 Husky Energy Recent Development

6.15 Occidental

6.15.1 Occidental Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Occidental Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Occidental Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Occidental Products Offered

6.15.5 Occidental Recent Development

6.16 Suncor

6.16.1 Suncor Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Suncor Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Suncor Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Suncor Products Offered

6.16.5 Suncor Recent Development

6.17 ConocoPhillips

6.17.1 ConocoPhillips Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 ConocoPhillips Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 ConocoPhillips Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 ConocoPhillips Products Offered

6.17.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

6.18 Imperial Oil

6.18.1 Imperial Oil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Imperial Oil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Imperial Oil Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Imperial Oil Products Offered

6.18.5 Imperial Oil Recent Development

7 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

7.4 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Distributors List

8.3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

