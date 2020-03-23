Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2026

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Thermoplastic Elastomers industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Thermoplastic Elastomers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Thermoplastic Elastomers market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Thermoplastic Elastomers industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Thermoplastic Elastomers industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Thermoplastic Elastomers industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Thermoplastic Elastomers are included:
competitive landscape, future outlook, etc. It also helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings, and further develops the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. The primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies
The study includes extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global TPEs market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Sinopec, Bayer, BASF, Kraton, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LCY Chemical, Dynasol, Nippon, Yantai Wanhua, TSRC, LG Chemicals, Dushanzi and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of thermoplastic elastomers.
The report analyzes the demand for each product type (SBCs, TPOs, TPUs, TPVs, COPEs & other) of TPEs on the basis of their application and geographies from 2010 to 2018 both in terms of volumes and revenues. The report includes in depth analysis for each segment of the report which would help in making effective decisions. The report segments the global thermoplastic elastomers market as:
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Product Type:
- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs)
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs)
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)
- Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs)
- Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs)
- Other Thermoplastic Elastomers (including Thermoplastic Polayamide)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Product Type:
- Styrene Butadiene Styrene
- Styrene Isoprene Styrene
- Hydrogenated SBCs (including SEBS, SEPS, SEEPS)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Application:
- Paving and Roofing
- Footwear
- Advanced Materials (compounding, personal care & polymer systems)
- Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings
- Other
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Other (including medical, construction, packaging etc)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics & Appliances
- Hose & Tubing
- Footwear
- Wire & Cable
- Others (industrial insulation, CASE etc)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Fluid Handling
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Other (including construction, appliances, tools)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Other (including construction & personal care)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
