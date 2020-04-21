Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market From 2020-2026: Growth Analysis By Makers, Regions, Sorts And Applications 

The Report Titled on “Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market” analyses the adoption of Third-Party Logistics (3PL): Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market profile the top manufacturers like ( C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , DSV A/S (Denmark) , Expeditors International of Washington (USA) , FedEx (USA) , GEODIS (France) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA) , Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong) , Kintetsu World Express (Japan) , Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Nippon Express (Japan) , NYK Line (Japan) , Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland) ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry. It also provide the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Scope of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation, warehousing and transportation services which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Roadways

☑ Railways

☑ Airways

☑ Waterways

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Manufacturing

☑ Retail

☑ Healthcare

☑ Automotive

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

