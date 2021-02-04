Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Informative Data: Trends, Challenges & Drivers 2020-2026

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , DSV A/S (Denmark) , Expeditors International of Washington (USA) , FedEx (USA) , GEODIS (France) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA) , Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong) , Kintetsu World Express (Japan) , Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Nippon Express (Japan) , NYK Line (Japan) , Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland) ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation, warehousing and transportation services which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Roadways

☯ Railways

☯ Airways

☯ Waterways

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Manufacturing

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Automotive

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

