Third-Party Risk Management Market Future Prospects and Industry Opportunities by 2027 – BITSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, GENPACT, KPMG LLP, METRICSTREAM , OPTIV SECURITY, PROCESSUNITY, RESOLVER , RSA SECURITY, SAI GLOBAL, VENMINDER

The “Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the third-party risk management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of third-party risk management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry. The global third-party risk management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading third-party risk management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the third-party risk management market.

TPRM solution support organizations to recognize and reduce the risks that arise while outsourcing a few operations or activities, which is the main factor driving the growth of the market. Various groups operating in different industries have been seeing the implementation of robust solutions to reduce the risks related to the management of vendors. However, the enterprise attracts the fact that organization groups work with a complex network of third party connections. In the growing business scenario, handling third party contracts has become gradually challenging. Third-party risk management empowers businesses to evade expensive billing errors and unnecessary contract management inefficiencies by involving the benefits of analytics.

The global third-party risk management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, industry. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented as SMES, large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, It and telecom, government, healthcare, retail, others.

Leading Key Players:

BITSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

GENPACT

KPMG LLP

METRICSTREAM INC.

OPTIV SECURITY INC.

PROCESSUNITY, INC.

RESOLVER INC.

RSA SECURITY LLC

SAI GLOBAL

VENMINDER, INC.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global third-party risk management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The third-party risk management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting third-party risk management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the third-party risk management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the third-party risk management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from third-party risk management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for third-party risk management market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the third-party risk management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key third-party risk management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

