Three Maintenance Challenges Faced by the Food and Beverage Industry

In the past decades, Food and Beverage industry has flourished to become a multi-billion powerhouses. They have developed to become robust brands with some like Coca-Cola and Nestle can be found around the world.

Despite all these, you will agree that it is one of the most regulated industries around the globe because its products are for direct human consumption. Therefore, stringent rules have been set by regulatory bodies so as to avoid an outbreak of diseases due to negligence or ignorance. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees food additive standards while China’s National GB (Guobiao) standards monitor processing and distribution of food related products.

Compliance with standards; which are imposed by these regulatory bodies, is one of the challenges faced by these manufacturers who are key subjects in every country they operate. They must follow all standards regarding food safety and incorporate them in their procedures and policies. Often, officials from these bodies carry out surprise checks or complaints-based inspections. It is best if managers and relevant stakeholders ensure routine pest control, machine maintenance, safe food processing and general cleanliness of the firm.

You can imagine walking into the massive processing unit in Coca Cola. One question that pops up is how do they manage to maintain these complex equipment? They are indeed complicated and highly dangerous if not handled well. Imagine food grade mixers or piston fillers, among others. They require specialized staff to run and monitor.

One key strategy of gaining a competitive advantage is to run these machines 24/7. This however, creates a greater amount of pressure to the maintenance team and wear and tear becomes unavoidable.

Finally, the hygiene of the firm must be a top consideration. It is quite a challenge to maintain hygienic working environment especially if many people are involved. These manufactures work with numbers in packaging, distribution, processing hence the challenge. Unfortunately, they don’t have any option. It is advisable that employees’ personal hygiene is emphasized, proper waste management and regular staff trainings.