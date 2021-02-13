Thyristor Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

The thyristor is a four-layered semiconductor switching device that has three terminals anode, cathode, and gate. The thyristor is widely used as a switch for controlling electric power and is used in a variety of electric circuits. It has gained popularity owing to the various advantages offered, such as high compatibility, low maintenance, and less space required for integration. APAC held the largest share of the thyristor market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The thermistor market is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for efficient power transmission systems in the region.

Multiple function and deployment with limited modification, low power operations, and compact design are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the thyristor market. However, slow digitization across emerging economies and lack of technical expertise are expected to hinder the growth of the thyristor market. The replacement of the aging infrastructure is creating opportunities for the players operating in the thyristor market to gain a strong customer base and generating more revenues.

The reports cover key developments in the thyristor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from thyristor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for thyristor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the thyristor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key thyristor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB Ltd

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Renesas Electronics Corporation.

– Schneider Electric S

– Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

– SEMIKRON

– STMicroelectronics

– VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

The report analyzes factors affecting thyristor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the thyristor market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

