Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market Segmentation, Trends, Industry Forecast to 2027 – 3M, Temptime, Thin Film Electronics, DeltaTrak, NiGK, Freshpoint Quality Assurance, LCR Hallcrest, CCL Industries, Biosynergy, American Thermal

A time temperature indicator (TTI) is a device or smart label that shows the accumulated time-temperature history of a product

Growing demand from food and pharmaceutical industries, increasing applicability in cost-effective temperature monitoring are the major factor propelling the market growth. In addition, technological advancements with the time temperature indicators label, For instance, In 2019, Kite packaging Ltd launched its new time temperature indicator labels, these are self-adhesive labels, which can be used for chilled packaging to enable contents that need to be kept at a certain temperature. In 2017, Temptime Corporation launched EDGE W-200. EDGE W-200 as an external sensor for extended temperature (-200 to 200’C) and humidity (0 to 99% RH). The product has a wireless range of 10 Kms.

The Global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market is segmented on the basis of product type, label information and end-user. On the basis of product type, market is categorized into color-based, barcode-based. Based on label information the market is segmented into critical temperature indicator (CTI), critical time temperature indicators (CTTI), and time temperature indicators (TTI). Based on end-user the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals and fertilizers. ?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market in these regions.

