Tips for Certification Under Amazon’s Packaging Guidelines

You get back home to find a new Amazon package at the door. What ordinarily pursues next is you open the corrugated box, push aside whatever protective packaging components fill the crate and get your new product. The repercussions of this is a blend of recyclable corrugate containers, non-recyclable fillers and perhaps some non-curbside recyclable plastic air cushions strewn over your floor. At last, not all things end up where it should, and there is a great deal of waste included. It’s a situation that purchasers know about, particularly with the ascent in online shopping.

It’s additionally an issue Amazon is very much aware of, and is trying to redress by pushing their sellers to utilize recyclable packaging materials confirmed under Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging program. As of August 1, sellers who have not enlisted their items that surpass 20 lbs. or 18” x 14” x 8” into Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging program will be charged $1.99/unit received. Vendors who receive their certification before the deadline get a credit from Amazon of $1 per newly certified and received unit.

This push has been bound to happen. Amazon’s rules, alongside its money related punishments and prizes, reflect changing client requests for supportable, simple to-open packaging. Due to client request, and the idea of Amazon’s standard-setting, all web based business sellers can profit by following prescribed procedures for sustainable and protection packaging. Here are a few of those best practices:

Today, brands are tested with making packaging for various retail channels: in-store shopping and on the web/e-commerce shopping. A universally handy package is most sellers’ fantasy solution with only one package configuration utilized for each conceivable retail channel, the item could be sold and dispersed through. In any case, by assessing the end-client experience, you’ll see this won’t be the best arrangement. Think about this: a package for a physical store location is responsible for the selling/marketing of the product, so graphics are very important. Considerations for shelf space are also taken into account while designing the package to maximize that space and capture the attention of a customer from a crowded shelf.

With e-commerce packaging, you are moving in the direction of an alternate end-user experience. Place yourself in the shoes of the customer: the showcase angle isn’t as essential to you now since you’ve just bought the item; it’s as of now caught your eye on the online. Developing an all-purpose package will be difficult, so when chasing that dream, keep in mind this great opportunity that exists to redesign and reduce the total amount of packaging used in e-commerce shipping.

Additional packaging = more item protection = more joyful client, isn’t that so? The appropriate response is, not by any means. Additional packaging to manage when the client is simply attempting to get to the product can really mean more frustration.

To follow Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging program, items ought to be shippable in their very own packaging without the requirement for extra Amazon packaging. This implies, at whatever point conceivable, you ought to search for approaches to lessen packaging that isn’t essential.A good spot to do this is with durable products that can support the integrity of the package. Flexible and fragile products don’t offer this same opportunity, so take advantage of the built-in support of solid, durable products.

Additionally, think about whether the item will send straightforwardly to the client’s entryway patio, a retail floor or a seller floor for them to pick-up. This effects every one of the choices you’ll make about the base measure of packaging expected to achieve a certain level of protection.

There are an astonishing number of things, similar to plastic bags, that are recyclable but are NOT recyclable in curbside recycling. Those plastic air pillows that protect a product during shipping are recyclable, but can’t be put in your curbside recycling bin along with the corrugate box. They are only recyclable through plastic bag drop-offs, usually at grocery and department stores.

Some portion of Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging necessities is that the package is 100 percent curbside recyclable. With the goal that implies no plastic air pads. There are numerous different alternatives out there that do meet this criterion, including molded pulp and paperboard.

The good news for merchants getting into Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging system is that Amazon has made a system of providers who can help. The Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) is a list of select companies that can enable you to pick the correct packages materials, offer an assortment of plan abilities and help guarantee the will ultimately pass the Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging Programs certification test.

Vendors, sellers and manufacturers can use these companies as resources for the testing, designing and supplying of their packaging. With priorities for packaging changing, it can be helpful to have an expert to assist along the way. Now’s really the time for all e-commerce vendors to reevaluate their package priorities, and follow Amazon’s lead in giving customers the sustainable packaging that they want.