Tire Materials Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The global Tire Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tire Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tire Materials market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tire Materials market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tire Materials market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market taxonomy by material type, tire type, vehicle type and regions, and other information relevant to the market.

In the next section of the global tire materials market report, readers can find information about market viewpoints, including macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, porter’s analysis, value chain analysis along with the list of distributors, manufacturers and end-users, import-export analysis of tire materials and supply-demand scenario of tire materials.

The next section of the global tire materials market report comprises the global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Latin America. The Fifth section of the global tire materials market report includes qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the tire materials market for every segment of the market.

This tire materials market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the tire materials market. The tire materials market report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics and market structure and competition landscape of the tire materials market for the next ten years i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the tire materials market report includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc.

The report on the global tire materials market analysis studies some of the major players in the tire materials market, such as Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Lanxess AG, among others.

Research Methodology

The preliminary stage of research analysis included company mapping pertaining to the each type of tire material, which is necessary for understanding the market scenario. Further, the composition of each type of tire was determined through primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved counter validation of data collected using top-down and bottom-up approaches. To analyse the global tire materials market trends and opportunities for Tire materials manufacturers, the global tire materials market has been segmented on the basis of material type, tire type, vehicle type and regions.

For the analysis of consumption, FMI considers FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, Trade Map sources and by tracking tire production activities, etc. Further, the collected data was validated through primary research techniques that involved manufacturers, distributors, end-user procurement agencies and regional representatives.

For final analysis of market data, FMI has considered demand side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. Analysts have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends and production – consumption scenario of tire materials.

Each market player encompassed in the Tire Materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tire Materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

