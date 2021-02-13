Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market with Key Vendors like Denso Corporation, Sensato Technologies, Harman Automotive Technology

Moreover, the tire pressure monitoring system manufacturers are also selling their products to the dealers, wholesalers, and retailers which facilitate various vehicle owners to procure the advanced solution directly from the market. The aftermarket is rapidly growing which is catalyzing the escalation of tire pressure monitoring system market in the current scenario. The integration of the TPMS on the passenger cars and commercial vehicle, increases the upfront cost, which is a major inhibiting factor for the tire pressure monitoring system market, as higher valuation of cost results in less number of procurement of vehicles.

The “Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tire pressure monitoring system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global tire pressure monitoring system market with detailed market segmentation by system type, technology, vehicle type, distribution channel, and geography. The global tire pressure monitoring system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The tire pressure monitoring system market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichsafen AG, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, Denso Corporation, Sensato Technologies Inc., Harman Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, and Dunlop Tech GmbH

The number of commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars are increasing exponentially over the years. This trend in the global automotive industry has led the automotive OEMs and component manufacturers to innovate and develop advanced solutions in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. This factor is facilitating the tire pressure monitoring system market to propel year on year. Additionally, the demand for increased fuel efficiency is constantly rising among the vehicle owners, and fuel efficiency of any vehicle is much dependent on tire pressure. Pertaining to the factor the automotive OEMs and component manufacturers are installing advanced tire pressure monitoring systems on the vehicles with an objective to meet the surging demand for improved fuel efficiency.

The tire pressure monitoring system market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tire pressure monitoring system market based on system type, technology, vehicle type, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall tire pressure monitoring system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM TYPE

7. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

8. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

9. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. CONTINENTAL AG

13.2. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

13.3. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

13.4. VALEO

13.5. NXP SEMICONDUCTOR

13.6. DENSO CORPORATION

13.7. SENSATO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

13.8. HARMAN AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

13.9. BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS LLC

13.10. DUNLOP TECH GMBH

