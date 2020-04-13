Tonometer Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2019-2027

Tonometers are the devices that are used to determine the Intraocular pressure (IOP) inside the eye. This device is used to detect whether a patient is at a risk of having glaucoma. Glaucoma is a medical condition in which excess fluid is retained in the eye, damaging the patient’s optic nerve, this can even lead to vision loss in severe cases. Slight air is blown at the cornea with the help of tonometer and the pressure in the eye is measured. This procedure is highly preferred in geriatric population.

The rise in the geriatric population along with increase in the prevalence of diabetes in major economies is expected to drive the tonometer market in the coming years. Various product innovations and technological advancements in the products are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the tonometer market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Icare

2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

3. HAAG-STREIT GROUP

4. C.S.O. Srl

5. BiCOM Inc.

6. INNOVA Medical

7. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

8. Keeler Ophthalmic Instruments

9. AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc.

10. TOPCON CORPORATION

The global tonometer market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, technology, and end user. Based on type, the tonometer market is segmented as, applanation tonometer, pascal dynamic contour tonometer, rebound tonometer, and indentation tonometer. The segment of applanation technologies is further segmented as, contact type and non-contact type. The contact type is sub segmented as, goldmann applanation tonometer, perkins tonometer, mackay-marg tonometer, and others. The non-contact type are classified as, grolman tonometer and ocular response analyzer. Based on modality, the tonometer market is classified as, standalone and handheld. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, probe based, electronic and other technologies. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as, eye clinics, hospitals and other end users.

The tonometer market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tonometer market based on type, modality, technology, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall tonometer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tonometer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The tonometer market report analyzes factors affecting tonometer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

