Top Trends Driving the Future of 4D Printing: An Emerging Market
The market for 4D printing is quickly growing and is replacing traditional manufacturing across many industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices. Currently, 3D printing technology is used across many industries, but the increasing complexity of the materials used created a space for technological innovations. The technology that would replace printing is known as 4D printing. The fourth dimension in this emerging technology would be time. This technology uses smart materials to develop objects that can be self-assembled, flexible or react to changing conditions. The technology is still in the research and development stage, but prototypes have been seen across the automotive, medical and aviation industries. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing process.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 4D Printing: An Emerging Market
Reasons for Doing This Study
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Methodology
Definition and History
Opportunities
Healthcare Applications
4D Printing Plays an Important Role in Product Innovation and Development
Global Market for 4D Printing by Material Type
Programmable Carbon Fiber
Programmable Textiles
Programmable Custom-Printed Wood Grain
Global Market for 4D Printing by End Use Industry
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Other Applications
Global Market for 4D Printing by Geographic Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World (RoW)
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 References
