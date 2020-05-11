Topical Use Acne Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Overview & Forecast to 2026

Global topical use acne treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of topical use acne treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Global Topical Use Acne Treatment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.33 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising disposable income.

Get Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-topical-use-acne-treatment-market

Key Market Competitors: Global Topical Use Acne Treatment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the topical use acne treatment market are

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Israel),

Galderma laboratories L.P. (Switzerland), (US),

ALLERGAN (Ireland),

Bausch Health (Canada),

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

Cipher Systems LLC.,

Ranbaxy Laboratories (India),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Dermira (US),

GUTHY|RENKER (US),

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK),

ALLERGAN (US)

Topical use acne treatment is used to reduce the severity and frequency of acne growth. Topical treatments such as retinoid, antibiotics and dapsone are used to unblock the pores and kill the bacteria making it effective for mild and severe acne treatment.

According to American academy of dermatology, acne which is the most common skin disease affects, it affects almost 50 million Americans annually. It was found that at least 85.0% of peoples experience minor acne between the age group 12-24 years. It may occur at any stage of life and may continue in 30’s and 40’s.

Market Drivers

Rising in prevalence of acne diseases, act as a market driver.

Increase in focus on skin care products, act as a market driver.

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with acne medications, act as market restraints.

Presence of alternatives for acne treatment, act as market restraints.

Segmentation: Global Topical Use Acne Treatment Market

By Drug Class

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antimicrobial

Combination Medications

Hormonal Agents

Oral Retinoid

Topical Retinoid

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

By Type

Prescription

OTC

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Request for Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-topical-use-acne-treatment-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, it was found out that retinoids is one of the most effective ingredients available to treat acne. It was available to consumers only by prescription but is now widely available over-the-counter.

In July 2016 the U.S. food and drug administration approved Differin Gel 0.1%, which is first in a class of drugs known as retinoids to be made available OTC for the treatment of acne, and contains the first new active ingredient for acne treatment for OTC use since the 1980s.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global topical use acne treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-topical-use-acne-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]