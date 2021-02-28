Tracheostomy Products Market Expected to Grow With a Healthy Growth Rate of More Than 4.2 % By 2026 – Medtronic ,Smiths ,TRACOE Medical,Teleflex, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ConvaTec, Cook, Troge Medical, Well Lead Medical, Fuji Systems
Tracheostomy Products Market is valued approximately USD 171.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Tracheostomy is a surgical procedure to treat breathing-related diseases where a stoma (surgical opening) is created via the neck into the trachea (windpipe). Tracheostomy products are medical devices and accessories used for Tracheostomy procedures. Tracheostomy tubes are utilized in the tracheostomy procedures that are performed in the case of conditions such as anaphylaxis, throat cancer, chronic lung disease, coma, diaphragm dysfunction, laryngectomy, obstructive sleep apnea, and vocal cord paralysis. The favorable reimbursement policy, rising healthcare infrastructure, and a high prevalence of respiratory disorders are expected to enhance market growth. However, the shortage of tracheostomy products and product recall are projected to restrain the growth of the market.
The regional analysis of global Tracheostomy Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market players, the growing incidence of respiratory diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies in the US and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government spending on public health, presence of a huge patient population and rising numbers of hospitals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tracheostomy Products market across Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Tracheostomy Tubes
Single Lumen Tubes
Double Lumen Tubes
Uncuffed Tubes
Cuffed Tubes
Fenestrated Tubes
Adjustable Flange Tubes
Tracheostomy Ventilation Accessories
Tracheostomy Clean & Care Kits
Other Accessories
By Technique:
Surgical Tracheostomy
Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy
Ciaglia Tracheostomy
Ciaglia Blue Rhino Tracheostomy
Shachner/Rapitrac Tracheostomy
Grigg’s Tracheostomy
Translaryngeal/Fantoni Tracheostomy
PercuTwist Tracheostomy
By End-User:
Hospitals and Surgery Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Home Care Settings
Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
