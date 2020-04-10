Tracking-as-a-Service Market 2020-2027 Global Growth Opportunities with Trend Forecast Led by AssetTrackr, AT&T Intellectual Property, Dentsu Aegis Network, Geotab, Honeywell, Motorola, Spider Tracks, Trimble, Verizon, Zebra

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Industry Research Report is a professional and detailed analysis on the current condition of the Industry. This study also analyzed industry Share, Size, Trends, Key manufacturers, Regional Landscape, Demand, Application and Different drivers of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market.

Tracking-as-a-service is the platform or software solution used in the logistics and supply chain industry to track vehicles, inventories, and assets. Growing digitalization and advancement in technology such as warehouse robotics, self-drive vehicles, RFID integrated goods vehicle, and among others are increasing demand for the tracking-as-a-service market. The increasing adoption of the cloud-based solution and tracking service offers low cost and flexibility which is triggering the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.

The rapid growth in the transportation sector is one of the major drivers of the tracking-as-a-service market. The increasing use of mobility solutions in the various enterprises coupled with the growing use of electronic monitoring systems for tracking and recording is further booming the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT and increasing the use of smart connected devices for real-time monitoring and tracking is boosting the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market. The rising adoption of tracking-as-a-service due to their simplicity, reliability, scalability, security, and low cost; these factors are expected to drive the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd

AT&T Intellectual Property

Dentsu Aegis Network

Geotab Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Spider Tracks Limited

Trimble Inc.

Verizon

Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global tracking-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment type, end-user. On the basis service type the market is segmented as platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS). On the basis deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, transportation and logistics, healthcare, others.

