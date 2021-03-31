Tracking-as-a-Service Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

Tracking-as-a-service is the platform or software solution used in the logistics and supply chain industry to track vehicles, inventories, and assets. Growing digitalization and advancement in technology such as warehouse robotics, self-drive vehicles, RFID integrated goods vehicle, and among others are increasing demand for the tracking-as-a-service market. The increasing adoption of the cloud-based solution and tracking service offers low cost and flexibility which is triggering the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.

The rapid growth in the transportation sector is one of the major drivers of the tracking-as-a-service market. The increasing use of mobility solutions in the various enterprises coupled with the growing use of electronic monitoring systems for tracking and recording is further booming the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT and increasing the use of smart connected devices for real-time monitoring and tracking is boosting the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market. The rising adoption of tracking-as-a-service due to their simplicity, reliability, scalability, security, and low cost; these factors are expected to drive the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.

Some of The Major Players In Tracking-as-a-Service Market:

1. AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd

2. AT and T Intellectual Property

3. Dentsu Aegis Network

4. Geotab Inc.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7. Spider Tracks Limited

8. Trimble Inc.

9. Verizon

10. Zebra Technologies Corp.

