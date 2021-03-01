Traction Transformers Market size Rear Excessive Growth during 2027 | ABB Ltd. ,Alstom SA JST Transformateurs, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, EMCO Limited

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Traction Transformers Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Traction Transformers Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Traction Transformers Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Traction Transformers Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Traction Transformers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.03% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The traction transformer is the fundamental part of the electric traction systems used in rail transport systems using electricity to power rolling stocks. Electric traction systems consisting traction transformers are the potential substitutes to fossil fuel based traction systems. Increasing congestion in airways and road transport has compelled governments around the globe to look for projects like tramways and high speed projects to ease this congestion. This has fueled the growth of this market. In addition, technological advancements and demand for electrification of railway track & improved rail infrastructure have fueled market momentum. The traction transformer market is moving towards PETT (Power Electronic Transaction Transformers), which involves power electric components as against usual components, offering a sound opportunity for the growth of the market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Traction Transformers Market encompasses market segments based on rolling stock, mounting position, overhead line voltage and country.

In terms of rolling stock, the global Traction Transformers Market is segregated into

Electric Locomotives

o Freight Locomotives

o Passenger Locomotives

High-Speed Trains

Metros

By overhead line voltage, the global Traction Transformers Market is also classified into,

AC

o 12kv

o 15kv

o 20kv

o 25kv

DC

o 0.75kv

o 1.5kv

o 3 3kv

By mounting position, the global Traction Transformers Market is also classified into,

Underframe

Machine Room

Roof

By country/region, the global Traction Transformers Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

JST Transformateurs

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

EMCO Limited

Hind Rectifiers Limited

International Electric Co., Ltd.

Setrans Holding as

Wilson Transformer Company

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Traction Transformers related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Traction Transformers Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Traction Transformers Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as ABB, Alstom, Siemens among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Traction Transformers Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Traction Transformers Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion