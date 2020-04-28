Trade Finance Market Future Analysis to 2023: BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mizuho, MUFG, Crédit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, ANZ, The National Commercial Bank – AlahliNCB and EBRD, Citi
The Trade Finance report aims to scrutinize the recent developments of Trade Finance market including its melioration, position and various other crucial factors. To set the market ablaze, the Trade Finance report arms you with the significant knowledge of organization size, development form, segmentation and also about the new strategies approached by the companies, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Apart from setting a significant impact on the market, this Trade Finance market provides you with a clear viewpoint of Trade Finance market in the global finance market.
The technology development is the main factor in the growth of the Global Trade Finance Market (TFM). The technological advancement has reduced processing time by the digitalization of trade documentation like purchase orders, invoices, and bills of lading, and the risk management approaches like tracking the progress of transactions reduce the associated risk with the transactions process aiding to the growth of trade finance market.
Some Of The Key Players In Trade Finance Market Include:
- Citi
- BNP Paribas
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Mizuho
- MUFG
- Crédit Agricole CIB
- Standard Chartered Bank
- HSBC
- ANZ
- The National Commercial Bank – AlahliNCB
- EBRD
- Bank of Queensland
- ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia)
- African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)
- Export-Import Bank of India
- EximBank
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players
Product Type Coverage:
- Letters of Credit
- Guarantees
- Supply Chain Finance
- Documentary Collection
- Others
Application Coverage:
- Finance
- Energy
- Power Generation
- Transport
- Renewables
- Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
- Others
Major Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By Product
Chapter 6. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By Service Providers
Chapter 7. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By End Use
Chapter 8. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), by Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
