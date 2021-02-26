Trade Management Software Market Outlook to 2027 – Amber Road, Bamboo Rose LLC, Expeditors International of Washington, Integration Point, LLC, Livingston International, MIC, Oracle

Every business across the globe has diverse concerns related to trade management. These concerns are based on several factors, including the product’s geographical location of sourcing, manufacturing, and shipping. Further, import and export volume of the products; compliance and security regulations of the delivery location; the multitude of FTAs and FTZs; the number of partners involved in the supply chain; and the level of internal trade know-how are other key factors. Additionally, the need for any business may change on a timely basis or depending on the location. Thus, business across the world are seeking for appropriate GTM solutions to simplify their global trade processes.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Trade Management Software Market Are: Amber Road, Inc., Bamboo Rose LLC, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Integration Point, LLC, Livingston International, MIC, Oracle Corp, QAD, Inc, QuestaWeb, SAP SE, and others.

Key Takeaways:

o The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. The developing countries such as China and India are expected to project high incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

o The small enterprises are expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period and to dominate the trade management software market by the end of the forecast period.

o The healthcare and pharma segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the trade management software market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the trade management software market. The demand for trade management software is anticipated to be robust, and are expected to be influenced by the trade activities between countries. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China and U.S., which comprises of largest e-commerce market across the globe, accounting for over 40% of the value of global e-commerce transactions.

Moreover, Exports from the Asia Pacific accounted for an estimated US$ 6.9 trillion in 2018. This reflects a 1.2% rise since 2014 and an 8.5% Y-o-Y uptake from 2017 to 2018. International product sales initiating from the region signify over 35% of overall global exports. As per the IMF’s World Economic Outlook Database, the GDP for selected Asian countries on a PPP basis amounted to around US$ 59.9 trillion in 2018. Thus, Asian exported goods account for an estimated 11.6% of the region’s total economic output in terms of GDP converted using PPP.

The trade management software market is segmented based on component, i.e., solution and services. The global trade management software market is dominated by solutions segment in 2018. The solutions segment includes trade compliance as well as international trade visibility and execution. The trade compliance comprises of a range of capabilities that support the necessary item classification, trade documentation, as well as communications with international government authorities concerning non-financial trade regulations issues, tariffs, duties, and trade taxes levied by governments on international trade and commerce.

