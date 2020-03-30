TRAFFIC MONITORING MARKET 2019-2026| BY MAJOR COMPANIES: AIMIL LTD.; FLIR SYSTEMS, INC; INNOSENT – INNOVATIVE RADAR SENSOR TECHNOLOGY; SWARCO; IBM CORPORATION

Global Traffic Monitoring Market By Solutions (Traffic Analysis, Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Cameras, Others), Service (Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global traffic monitoring market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Traffic monitoring is a proactive surveillance system that helps to control traffic infringements, prevent traffic collisions, proactively track potentially hazardous drivers and reconstruct offline traffic accident situations. They have the ability to record information and collect GPS. They use different tools and techniques so they can monitor the traffic.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Aimil Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc; InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology; SWARCO; IBM Corporation; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; LG CNS; Indra Sistemas; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; Cellint; Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Garmin Ltd; TransCore; among others.

The report contains all the market drivers and restrains of the global intelligent waste management market which are derived from SWOT analysis, the report also contains the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which informs about the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, Bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers, Industry rivalry to the organization.

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising government initiative to use traffic monitoring systems is also encouraging the market growth

Growing demand for real- time monitoring system will also enhance the market growth

They have the ability to traffic infractions will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the traffic monitoring will restrain the market growth

Dearth of standardized and uniform technologies will hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Traffic Monitoring Market

By Solutions: Traffic Analysis, Smart Surveillance, Video Management Software, Video Analytics, Incident Detection, Pedestrian Detection, Facial Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition

By Hardware: Display Boards, Sensors, Vehicle Detection Sensors, Pedestrian Presence Sensors, Speed Sensors, Surveillance Cameras, Others

By Service: Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of NetFort. This acquisition will help the company to improve its monitoring, visibility and analytics suite as hybrid cloud environments and will help them to serve better solutions to their customers. With this the company will be able to solidify their market position as well

In July 2017, Chubb systems announced the launch of their new surveillance camera solution which is specially designed for the increasing number of smart motorways. Television out Station (TVOS) is a system for the monitoring of all-weather traffic. They have the ability to provide high quality picture in ultra- low and zero light conditions

Across the globe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been examined to get a comparative study of several top industries. Geographical segmentation of the market helps to understand the demanding structure of the global Traffic Monitoring market. The market research report highlights global key players operating in this global market. This part of the report comprises strategies and methodologies carried out by top-level companies.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Traffic Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Traffic Monitoring market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Traffic Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Traffic Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Traffic Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

