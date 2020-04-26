Transaction Monitoring Market 2020-Industry Analysis Report, Trends, Application Development Potential| Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH,  , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.,

The Global Transaction Monitoring Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Transaction Monitoring Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Application Area (Anti-money Laundering, Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Compliance Management), Function (Case Management, KYC/Customer Onboarding, Dashboard and Reporting, Watch List Screening), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Type (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Transaction Monitoring Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of advanced analytics to give risk alerts is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising complication in managing Cross-border and Multi-jurisdictional AML compliance is restraining the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management

By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others



Top Players in the Market are Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG,

