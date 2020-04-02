Transfer Case Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Prominent Players like Aisin Seiki, American Axle & Manufacturing, BorgWarner, Dana

Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of all-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. This case transfers power from the transmission to the rear and front axles through the means of drive shafts. The transfer case also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the rear and front wheels and might contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road usage.

The major factor driving the growth of the transfer case market is the rising demand for safety, traction in extreme weather conditions, and towing abilities for SUVs or light trucks. In addition, the increase in the sales of SUV and premium sedans is boosting the growth of the transfer case market. Further, the rising demand for lightweight transfer cases is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for the transfer case market to grow in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Dana Inc., GKN plc, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Meritor, Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Transfer case market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fifth wheel coupling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transfer case market with detailed market segmentation by drive type, type, shift type, vehicle type, and geography. The global transfer case market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transfer case market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transfer case market is segmented on the basis of drive type, type, shift type, vehicle type. Based on drive type, the market is segmented as gear driven and chain driven. Based on type, the transfer case market is divided into AWD and 4WD. On basis of shift type, the market is bifurcated into manual shift on-the-fly and electronic shift on-the-fly. Further, based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, construction equipment, and commercial vehicle.

