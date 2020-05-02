TRANSFORMER MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET OUTLOOK, SEGMENTATION, SIZE, SHARE, ANALYSIS TO 2027

The transformer monitoring system is used to monitor and diagnose the status and condition of different parameters of transformer and its equipment. It also ensures prevention of system failure in case of power outage. Increasing investments on renewables and growing smart grid initiatives are some factors propelling the market growth in the developing countries. Additionally, rapid installation of power transformer and power grid networks create favorable market landscape for the key players operating in the transformer monitoring system market.

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of the key players of transformer monitoring system market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Kirloskar Electric Company, KJ Dynatech Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Wilson Transformer Company

The transformer monitoring system market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to the advent of big data analytics and internet of things. These have led to the increased demand for digitalization of power utilities thus leveraging the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. Also, increasing smart grid installation are contributing to the market growth. However, cost barriers may negatively influence the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. On the other hand, offshore wind farms are likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the transformer monitoring system market in future.

