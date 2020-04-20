Translation Services Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Verified Market Research recently published a report titled “Translation Services Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The primary and secondary research methods were used to prepare this report. The analysis was derived using history and prediction. The market for Translation Services is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value in the forecast years. This report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and barriers to the market. The analysts used SWOT and Porter’s five-force analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth over the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of geographic regions, sales forecasts, segmentation and market shares.

Global Translation Services Market was valued at USD 38.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 2.02% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 44.67 Billion by 2026.

Mission Essentials

LanguageLine

Lionbridge

Alchemy

RR Donnelley

Lingotek

PROZ/KUDOZ

Moravia

TransPerfect

STAR Group

Welocalize

CLS Communication

Thebigword Group

Logos Group