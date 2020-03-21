Transport Cases Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
Transport Cases Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Transport Cases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Transport Cases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Transport Cases Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
The following manufacturers are covered:
MPI Corporation (C.H. Ellis)
SKB Cases
Plasticase
Bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH
Box Fort Inc
Gmohling
Cases By Source
Procases Inc
GT Line
PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH
Nefab Group
Peli Products
Plastica Panaro
Shell-Case Design
Gator Cases
Portabrace Cases
Zarges Cases
KKC Cases GmbH
Trifibre
Philly Case
Gemstar Manufacturing
Case Technology
Wilson Case
Fawic BV
Embalex
GWP Group
Willard Packaging
ProCase GmbH
Thermodyne International
Plaber Srl
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Material Type
Plastic
Metal
Paperboard
Others
By Carrying Capacity
Less Than 20 Kg
20-50 Kg
50-100 Kg
Above 100 Kg
Segment by Application
Medical Equipment
Communication Equipment
Photography & Music Equipment
Automotive & Mechanical Parts
Chemicals
Electronics & Semiconductor Components
Military Equipment
Others
