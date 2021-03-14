Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

This Trauma And Extremities Devices Market research report answers many critical business questions and challenges related to healthcare industry and prove to be a go-to solution. The Trauma And Extremities Devices Market report provides market insights which help gain a more precise understanding of the Trauma And Extremities Devices Market landscape, issues that may impose on the healthcare industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. It saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that is performed to grow business

Some of the leading key players working in global Trauma And Extremities Devices Market are DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acumed LLC, A Colson Company, Bioretec Ltd, Cardinal Health and many others.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Growth in urbanization in developing countries is expected to lead to numerous traffic accidents as well as improved health facilities to spur growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2016, Acumed launched two new products, the Small Fragmentation Kit and the ankle lining system 3. The company expects substantial revenue growth and thereby strengthens its leadership position.

In July 2016, DePuy launched a manual locking system consisting of 40 bases and special plates for various broken arms. This helps surgeons adjust special inserts on the patient’s bone anatomy to provide greater stability.

Based on end user segment the trauma and extremities devices market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics, and orthopaedic centres.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Drivers:

Urbanization along with better health is expected to stimulate development in developing countries resulting in more road traffic crashes.

The role of technological advancement also drives the market growth in the forecast period.

The policies by government has also drive the market growth.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Restraints:

The strict regulation required during product approval also hampers the growth of the market.

Chances of infection have also restrain the market.

Trauma and Extremities Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Trauma and Extremities Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of type and location.

On the basis of type, the trauma and extremities devices market is segmented into internal fixation devices, external fixation devices, craniofacial devices, long bone stimulation and other trauma devices. The internal fixation devices under type segment is classified into plates and screws, rods and pins and bone grafts. The craniofacial devices is further segmented into internal craniofacial devices and external craniofacial devices.

On the basis of location, the trauma and extremities devices market is segmented into lower extremities, upper extremities, shoulder, hip fracture and pelvic and foot and ankle.

Internal fixation retained the largest market share in 2019 due to lower device prices and associated benefits such as minor scars, widespread signs and the absence of gypsum and fracture bubbles. The material used for internal retention is durable, non-corrosive and stable. They are also compatible with CT and MRI. The use of bone grafts is also increasing as industry participants introduce new products to meet growing demand.

Country Level Analysis of Hexane Market

On the basis of region, the Trauma and Extremities Devices Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, global presence. Trauma And Extremities Devices Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Table of Content

1 Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Overview

2 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Consumption by Regions

5 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Trauma And Extremities Devices Business

8 Trauma And Extremities Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Trauma And Extremities Devices Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

