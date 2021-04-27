Trending (2020-2026) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market is Thriving Worldwide | CONMED(US), Covidien Plc.(Irish), Olympus Corp(Japan)

Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 6 March 2020 – –The report titled Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market:Boston Scientific Corp.(US), Covidien Plc.(Irish), Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US), Olympus Corp(Japan), Coloplast Group(Danmark), Fujinon Corp.(Japan), Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel), Stryker Corp.(US), Welch Allyn Inc(US), CONMED(US)

Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Segmentation By Product:Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices, Bariatric surgery devices, Ostomy devices, Enteral feeding pumps, Others

Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Segmentation By Application:Oesophageal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colon Cancer, Crohn’s Disease, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Overview

1.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Overview

1.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices

1.2.2 Bariatric surgery devices

1.2.3 Ostomy devices

1.2.4 Enteral feeding pumps

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Type

1.4 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Type

1.5 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Type

1.6 South America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Type

2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Boston Scientific Corp.(US)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Covidien Plc.(Irish)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Olympus Corp(Japan)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Olympus Corp(Japan) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Coloplast Group(Danmark)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Fujinon Corp.(Japan)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Stryker Corp.(US)

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Stryker Corp.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Welch Allyn Inc(US)

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 CONMED(US)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 CONMED(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

4 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Application

5.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Segment by Application

5.1.1 Oesophageal Cancer

5.1.2 Stomach Cancer

5.1.3 Colon Cancer

5.1.4 Crohn’s Disease

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Application

5.4 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Application

5.6 South America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Application

6 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Forecast

6.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Bariatric surgery devices Growth Forecast

6.4 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Forecast in Oesophageal Cancer

6.4.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Forecast in Stomach Cancer

7 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

