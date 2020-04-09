Trends in the Ready To Use Small Motors Market 2019-2020

Indepth Read this Small Motors Market

Competitive Landscape

With the requirement for robust communication infrastructures, leading players in the small motors market are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions. Along the same lines, ABB acquired the network communication business of KEYMILE Group, in 2017. The transaction will enhance ABB’s digital offerings with the help of reliable communications technologies of the latter.

It has been witnessed that key players team up to enjoy two-way benefits and expand their global reach. In 2017, Nidec Corporation completed the acquisition of Emerson Electric Co.’s Drives, Motors, and Electric Power Generation Businesses to integrate significant growth capabilities, and leverage excellent customer base of both.

Schneider and Accenture recently entered into a collaboration to come up with a digital service factory, dedicated to speed up the development of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In 2017, Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics Corporation, which is now a subsidiary of Siemens' product lifecycle management software business, to expand its offerings and provide value-added service to new clients.

Other players operating in the global small motors market comprise Xinapse Systems Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Mirada Medical Limited, Mim Software, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., INFINITT Healthcare Co., Image Analysis, General Electric Company, Esaote S.P.A, Carestream Health, Aquilab, and AGFA Healthcare.

Note: Fact.MR research provides compelling information on the competitive landscape of the global small motors market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insights

Small Motors Sales Remain High in Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics sector has witnessed a remarkable growth in recent years, particularly in developing economies where increasing GHDI of middle-class consumers have been driving sales of various gadgets including TVs, tablets, smartphones, wearables, smart watches, and wearables. This has further created significant growth avenues for small motors market players.

North America and Europe continue to lead the small motors market, with the economic and technological vigor of these economies creating a lucrative marketplace for various retail & consumer goods. Additionally, consumer electronics sector is at its mature phase in these economies, which has led the small motors market players to focus more on product innovation and value-added offerings to sustain their position. The small motors market in North America and Europe is expected to surpass a value of US$ 900 Mn and US$ 600 Mn respectively in 2019.

Research Methodology

This detailed research report on the global small motors market is the result of an accurate and reliable research methodology employed to compile the study and assess the crucial drivers, trends, and restraints of small motors market. Primary as well as the secondary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain significant insights into the global small motors market.

Interviews with the experts of small motors market were set up in order to form the basis of the primary research of small motors market, while press releases, trade journals, paid sources and similar other publications related to small motors market. Ultimately, the data obtained from the primary and secondary methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading and vague information and the research report is compiled with only accurate of the insights into global small motors market.

