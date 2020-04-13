Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Structure and Its Segmentation for the Period 2015 – 2021

Trigeminal neuralgia occurs when the functioning of the trigeminal nerve is disrupted due to damage of the nerve. Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic condition resulting in intense and extreme pain in the face and is more common among females. The incident represents electrical shock-like feeling and lasts from few seconds to minutes. The etiology of trigeminal neuralgia includes compression of blood vessels, degeneration of arteries, myelin sheath infiltration and idiopathic. Trigeminal neuralgia is most commonly seen after the age of 40 years. Diagnosis of trigeminal neuralgia includes dental pathology diagnosis, temporal arteritis’ diagnosis, disorders of myelin diagnosis, tumor in posterior fossa diagnosis and migraine diagnosis. Treatment for trigeminal neuralgia includes anticonvulsants or painkiller drug and surgery. There are various types of surgical procedures available for trigeminal neuralgia such as rhizotomy, stereotactic radiosurgery, microvascular decompression, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and acupuncture.

With the rising geriatric population the market for trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics is experiencing a significant growth worldwide as geriatrics are more prone to get this disease. Moreover, technological advancements in diagnostic tests and growing public awareness about the disease also drives the growth of trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics market globally. However, technical complexities associated with existing diagnostic tests and surgeries associated with trigeminal neuralgia might hinder the market growth during the study period

Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global market for trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics due to increased awareness among people about trigeminal neuralgia. However Asia-Pacific accounted as an emerging market in trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics owing to its large number of population. RoW is considered as an untapped market in trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics.

