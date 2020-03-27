TV Transmitter Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2027

The global TV transmitter market accounted to US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027.



Geographically, the TV Transmitter market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia-Pacific led the TV Transmitter market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to lose its dominance in the coming years to the Middle East & Africa region. Deployment of 5G and smart cities has commenced in few countries of Asia. Also, The trend of implementing digital terrestrial television (DTT) is growing, as it is considered to be the most dynamic and technically complex broadcasting platform. Earlier, the TV broadcasting was served to stationary receivers at home. As the trends are changing, the users are demanding for infotainment, information, and entertainment on any device, anywhere, and at any time, also, at the highest possible service quality. Modern broadcasting methods are trying to cope with these requirements that can only be contented by digital technologies.

Get a Sample copy of Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007760/

The Europe is the second-largest market in the TV Transmitter market. Apart from Asia-Pacific and Europe, North America remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the TV Transmitter market. The European TV transmitter market is growing at a high pace, influenced as in communication sectors; terrestrial broadcasting networks are presently becoming exposed and deregulated to market forces. The factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness are contributing to the fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector. Which, in turn, increases the market for TV transmitter.

Growing Over-The-Top (OTT) offerings through OTT services and multi-channel network

The OTT media service industry has grown tremendously; consumers are increasingly accessing media outside their confined space. The OTT content is evolving from the niche to mass-based content. The rise in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media, also increasing internet access speed, has provided consumers with an option to access the media content. Media consumption across the globe has witnessed a tremendous increase with a significant leap from traditional media to new (digital) media.

There are various benefits that are increasing the installation of digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB). DTTB platform is easy to install and use, in specific with TV sets having built-in tuners and using small indoor or outdoor antennas. DTTB is considered to be cost-effective for citizens as it can offer free-to-air as well as pay access to content at a very low installation cost. This is expected to provide huge opportunities for TV Transmitter companies and thus, positively impacting the TV Transmitter market.

The global TV Transmitter market by type is segmented into UHF and VHF. UHF segment dominates the TV Transmitter market heavily. However, VHF is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. These two segments have different frequency ranges such as UHF has low, medium, and high. Whereas, VHF has low and medium.

The TV Transmitter market by technology is further segmented into company owned and third party. Compnay owned segment of the TV Transmitter market dominate the distribution channel segment in 2018. Whereas, third party segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Due to presence of several third-party sources with respect to the requirement, between the first and second parties, the third party segment is expected to increase.

The TV Transmitter market on the basis of frequency range is segmented into 1 GHz, 20-30 GHz, 40-60 GHz, and 70 GHz and above. 20-30 GHz frequency segment of the TV Transmitter market dominates the frequency range segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Due to constant increase in the requirement of reliable internet connectivity, demand for 4G connection is rising, and so the scope of 20-30 GHz is also booming.

The TV Transmitter market by application is further segmented into small TV Station and large TV station. Large TV station segment of the TV Transmitter market dominated the application segment. Whereas, small TV station is expected to dominante the market throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Small TV stations or low power TV stations are operated by varied groups and organizations, including large and small businesses and local governments, thus increasing its demand during the forecast period.

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global TV Transmitter market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: GatesAir Inc. received TV transmission order from Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, to strengthen analog UHF television coverage in the Jammu region. This deal further supports the company to expand its business in Northern India.

2019: The Grupo Globo media enterprise introduced the first 5G Broadcast field trial in Brazil with equipment from Rohde & Schwarz. Under the cooperation between Grupo Globo and Rohde & Schwarz, Rohde & Schwarz supplied an R&S TMU9evo transmitter and the R&S BSCC network component.

2019: Egatel introduced its broadcast newest stuff in Asymmetric Wideband-Doherty technology and the latest solutions for low-power VHF equipment at the IBC, RAI, Amsterdam.

2018: Hitachi selected ABonAir Ltd. to provide the leading wireless video system to the Myanmar Radio and Television Authority and enable live video transmission from the most challenging environment.

GLOBAL TV TRANSMITTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Transmitter Type

UHF Low Medium High

VHF Low Medium



Global TV Transmitter Market – By Distribution Channel

Company Owned

Third Party

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Application

Small TV Station

Large TV Station

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea Taiwan China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Global TV Transmitter Market – Company Profiles

8BTSI CORP.

BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd

Egatel S.L.

Gatesair, Inc.

Gigamega Technology Co. Ltd

Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

NEC Corporation

Plisch Gmbh

Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG.

Toshiba Corporation

Purchase this Report with 20% customization at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007760/

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the TV Transmitter Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the TV Transmitter Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of TV Transmitter Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global TV Transmitter Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/