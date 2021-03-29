The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Assisted Living Facility market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Assisted Living Facility market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market

The U.S. assisted living facility market size was estimated at USD 73.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the course of the forecast period. Individuals residing in assisted living facilities (ALFs), largely senior citizens, seek companionship, security, and assistance with daily activities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of senior population above the age of 65 stood at 13.0% in 2010, which is expected to reach more than 20.0% by 2030.

An assisted living facility does not abide by federal regulations, therefore, cannot claim Medicare reimbursement. This is the major restraining factor as cost is one of the primary factors potential tenants take into consideration while forming their decisions. However, this scenario is anticipated to improve as almost 40 states either provide or are planning to partially reimburse these services through Medicaid.Increased life expectancy, growing income from senior population, and the desire to live in senior housing communities for better healthcare and quality of life are expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Adults suffering from various mental illnesses require prolonged assistance to sustain in mainstream society. In the U.S., mental illness was considered to be the most expensive disorder, costing around USD 201.0 billion annually. This is expected to render exponential growth in the assisted living industry. The approximately 77.0 million baby boomers that are planning to retire over the next two decades are also likely to contribute to market growth in the country.

About 7 out of every 10 people in assisted living facilities depend on their personal wealth or their families to pay for their services. To make such a facility more affordable for low-income individuals, several states are making changes to the regulations of Medicaid applicable to assisted living facilities.

Gender Insights

On the basis of gender, the U.S. assisted living facility market is segmented into women and men. Women held the dominant share in 2018 and will also emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the course of the forecast period. An assisted living facility is a long-term senior care facility that provides personal care support services, such as social and recreational activities, housekeeping, meals, exercise, and wellness services. Greater life expectancy of women, higher rates of disability and chronic health problems, and lower income compared to men are some of the major factors behind the dominance of this gender group in assisted living facilities.

Age Insights

On the basis of age, the U.S. market is segmented into more than 85 years, 75 to 84 years, 65 to 74 years, and less than 65 years. The segment of more than 85 years of age accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also predicted to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030, senior citizens are expected to make up for over 20.0% of the worlds population and approximately 80 million seniors are likely to reside in the U.S. in need of care. This is likely to increase the demand for professional care givers and new assisted living facilities. According to Aging.com, seniors in the U.S. will need about two million housing facilities by 2040 to provide adequate living space for those in need of care.

The concept of continuing care retirement communities has been gaining traction among seniors with stable financial means. Such a facility is known to cater to tenants as young as 50 years of age. The idea behind these communities is that seniors do not have to relocate when additional care is needed as time passes. As a result, the less than 65 years segment is likely to receive a moderate boost over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Kindred Healthcare, Inc.; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; Integral Senior Living; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; Five Star Senior Living; Sunrise Senior Living, Inc.; Capital Senior Living; Merrill Gardens; Gardant Management Bradley; and Belmont Village Senior Houston.

Leading players are looking to strengthen their position in the industry through activities such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and accusations. For instance, in June 2015, Genesis Healthcare entered into an agreement with Revera Assisted Living, Inc. for purchasing asset. Under the agreement, Genesis Healthcare acquired 24 skilled nursing facilities from Revera Assisted Living, Inc. and its contract rehabilitation business.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. assisted living facility market report based on gender and age:

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Women

Men

Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

More than 85 years

75-84 years

65-74 years

Less than 65 years

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580