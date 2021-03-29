U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The U.S. rigid thermoform plastic packaging market size was estimated at USD 7.5 billion in 2018and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2025. The growing demand for rigid thermoform plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry, for secure seals, enhanced shelf life, and quality designs, is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Rigid thermoform plastic packaging delivers compartmentalization and cleanliness required in medical goods that carefully hold products in place and provide external protection. The demand for rigid thermoform plastic packaging products is expected to be supported by features such as negligible waste, cost-effectiveness, strong growth in the food and beverage industry.

Thermoform packaging is used to produce blister packs for capsules, tablets, catheters, needles, and syringe. Rigid thermoform plastic packaging products ensure the overall quality of medicines. These products can be customized to offer solutions that are airtight, anti-bacterial, and durable. These properties enable the product to safeguard patients against infections. In addition, the products possess chemical resistance, durability, and transparency of plastics, thus enabling the widespread usage in hospitals, homes, and laboratories.

In the packaging of medical and food products, moisture control is a major concern and thermoform plastic acts as barrier films to deliver the product in good condition. Thin walling used in various packaging applications has been an additional growth factor for the market.

Food processors and supermarkets often make use of clear or transparent containers for packaging various products such as fresh-cut fruits, deli produce, and bakery goods. These clear containers assist the consumer in visually identifying the packaged products and also help in merchandising or displaying various products on retail shelves.

The foodservice industry in the U.S. is a major consumer of clamshells. This industry uses clamshell packaging for various products including ready-to-eat meals, bakery items, fresh produce, and deli products. Growing foodservice industry, coupled with an increasing number of foodservice establishments in the country, is likely to favor the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Product and

Application Insights of U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market

The containers product segment dominated the U.S. rigid thermoform plastic packaging market in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Containers are widely used in the food and foodservice industry for packaging various products such as fresh fruits, deli foods, and bakery products.

The clamshell product segment, in terms of revenue, is likely to have the highest CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. The demand for clamshells is largely driven by the growing food and beverage, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries. Growing trend towards consumption of single serve and on-the-go meals is likely to increase the demand for clamshells. In addition, the growing electronics industry in the U.S. owing to several factors, including new product and technological developments, shorter product life cycles, and frequent product launches, are further likely to augment the demand for clamshells over the forecast period.

In 2018, pharmaceuticals emerged as the largest application segment for blister packs and is expected to continue this dominance over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing healthcare spending, aging population, and presence of key pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to have a positive impact on the overall pharmaceuticals industry in the country, thereby augmenting the consumption of blister packs and other rigid thermoformed plastic packaging solutions.

Material Insights of U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market

PET dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 42.6% in 2018. The demand for PET material is largely driven by the properties exhibited by the material that include high impact strength, resistance to most solvents, lightweight, and recyclability, which make it a suitable choice for producing various rigid thermoform plastic packaging products. Various grades of PET materials such as CPET, APET, and RPET are used by different rigid thermoform plastic packaging manufacturers operating in the market.

PET is a commonly used material for packaging food and beverages such as soft drinks, water, juices, and salad dressings. Other products that are packaged in PET material include cosmetic and personal care products.

PVC is typically used in the manufacturing of rigid thermoform packaging products such as containers and general-purpose and display trays. These products are used for packaging a wide range of food products such as vegetables, meat, and sandwiches, to name a few. PVC is also used for manufacturing clamshells and blister packs, which are widely used for several pharmaceutical products, electronic accessories, and other electrical supplies.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market

The market is highly competitive and houses both global as well as domestic companies. Key global players include Sonoco Products Company; Sealed Air Corporation; Pactiv LLC; D&W Fine Pack LLC; Sabert Corporation; Genpak LLC; Fabri-Kal Corporation; Anchor Packaging Inc.; Placon Corporation; Winpak Ltd.; Display Pack Inc.; EasyPak Inc.; Huhtamaki Group; Amcor plc; and Constantia Flexibles GmbH.

Companies operating in the U.S. market offer a wide range of products that are available in a variety of shapes, sizes as well as materials. Moreover, they also offer custom packaging products to suit specific customer requirements. The U.S. market has also witnessed several mergers and acquisitions over the past few years.

The key attributes of the major players in the industry include significant geographical presence, strong financial performance, and relatively higher R&D capabilities. However, several privately-held small and medium enterprises have been entering into the industry, with prime focus on extensive product offerings to cater to the varied demand trends in the market. This may prove to be a key challenge for the key players of the industry over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2013 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. rigid thermoform plastic packaging market report based on material, product, and application:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Product & Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Blister Pack

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Others

Clamshells

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Others

Trays & Lids

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Others

Containers

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Others

Others

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Others

