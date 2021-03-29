The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. SMS market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. SMS Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. SMS market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. SMS Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. SMS Market

The U.S. SMS marketing market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2025. SMS marketing helps organizations eliminate paper costs and denote a fast and convenient mean to interact with target customers. Thus, increasing penetration of SMS marketing across all industries is anticipated to drive the growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of AI-enabled SMS marketing tools that enhance text messaging services is expected to positively influence the growth in the near future.

Click Through Rate (CTR) is an effective performance metric used to understand the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. It helps organizations to gauge the success of a campaign by measuring the number of times a particular advertisement is viewed. According to a report published by Burst SMS, a global online messaging platform provider, SMS has a better average CTR in comparison to any other leading marketing tool. Additionally, text messages also fall better in other parameters such as higher open rate and lesser number of customer complaints. These benefits, coupled with the better CTR are anticipated to drive the demand for text message marketing over the next six years.

The market is expected to experience considerable growth owing to proliferation of smartphones and increased internet penetration in the country. According to statistics published by the Internet Innovation Alliance, the total number of smartphones in the U.S. in 2016 was 208.2 million and is expected to increase to 270.7 million by 2021. Similarly, as per U.S. Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 96% of adults in the U.S. own a cell phone, and 81% of them own a smartphone. Studies suggest that text messages have a higher open rate because people always carry their smartphones and tend to open a message as soon as it is received.

In addition to a high open rate, text messages offer numerous benefits to the marketers such as affordability, no dependency on the internet, and immediate results through 2-way messages. Additionally, text message allows personalizing promotional offers as per target customers. Marketers can include the name of the customer in the beginning or provide offers on particular products that are frequently purchased by a customer. Personalization of marketing content increases the chances of converting a potential customer into an actual customer.

The demand for SMS marketing is also anticipated to gain momentum owing to introduction of AI for analyzing and using customer data to create personalized promotional messages. AI is used for content creation, optimizing content delivery, improving customer engagement, and reducing response time and expenditure. Although AI-enabled tools are not used extensively as of now, certain companies do have AI support for their applications. For instance, Watson Marketing tool by IBM Corporation uses an AI-powered content management system to enhance communication experience of its customers.

One of the prominent factors inhibiting the market growth is the limitation on the number of characters that can be sent in a single text message. According to the U.S. messaging regulation, the standard length for all text messages is 160 characters. Thus, creating content with limited characters while making a strong impact on the viewers can be a challenging task for SMS marketers. In addition to character limitation, dependency on a service provider to receive text messages is another challenge hampering market growth.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market is segmented into retail, media and entertainment, travel, automotive, healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. In 2018, the retail segment captured more than 23% revenue share of the market. The high value share of the segment is attributed to rising number of e-commerce retailers that use text messages to inform customers about new offers, upcoming events, order details and status, and the launch of new products. Additionally, increasing implementation of location-based services in the retail industry to deliver an enhanced consumer shopping experience by providing them promotional SMS of offers based on their current location is also expected to positively impact the CAGR over the forecast period.

The media and entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 22% from 2019 to 2025. The use of messaging for the promotion of movies, TV shows, events, and others is a primary reason contributing to the growth of the segment. Additionally, growing popularity of two-way messages for SMS voting and SMS polls is also driving the segment. Furthermore, rising adoption of in-app marketing in banks to provide tailored products and service-related content directly to consumers mobile devices is expected to boost the growth of the BFSI segment over the forecast period.

Enterprise Size Insights

Based on enterprise size, the U.S. SMS marketing market has been segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 23% as small enterprises are increasingly adopting text messages for promotion owing to cost effectiveness. The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. The substantial share is attributed to the fact that large companies are increasingly investing in SMS marketing campaigns owing to their benefit of reaching a large audience instantaneously.

Another factor contributing to the high value share of the segment is the use of SMSs in increasing customer engagement. Large brands are increasingly using SMS marketing strategies to keep their customers informed about offers, updates, and other brand activities. Subway, for instance, began its SMS campaign in 2015 and reached over 5 million subscribers by 2018. The effective results of text message promotions are encouraging more and more companies to adopt SMS marketing, which is expected to drive segment growth over the next six years.

While the large enterprises segment accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2018, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. SMEs have also started to invest in SMS marketing activities owing to their affordable yet effective nature. Moreover, SMS prove to be an effective tool for the customer service department to get customer feedback and reviews, which helps improve customer satisfaction. Thus, the affordability and effectiveness of SMS marketing are anticipated to drive the growth of the SMEs segment over the forecast period.

U.S. SMS Marketing Market Share Insights

Key participants operating in the market include Infobip Ltd.; InMobi, Marketo; Amobee, Inc.; Chartboost; Slick Innovations, LLC; EZ Texting; and IBM Corporation. Rising number of domestic players in the country has led to an increased threat to the leading players. However, key players are adopting mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with an aim to increase their market share and enhance product offerings. For instance, in November 2018, Infobip Ltd. announced a partnership with Teckst in order to simplify the implementation of two-way messaging for enterprises.

In order to sustain growing competition in the market, major players are offering innovative solutions to attract customers. For instance, TextMagic Ltd. offers customers an SMS API that integrates text messaging with the customers existing business application or software. This helps customers to send messages without accessing the vendors portal. Innovation in products and improvement in services coupled with optimized prices are anticipated to intensify the competition in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. SMS Market Research Report

The report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. SMS marketing market report based on enterprise size and end use:

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Travel

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. SMS Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580