The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market

The U.S. varicose vein treatment devices market size was valued at USD 461.5 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The rise in investments by the manufacturers to introduce innovative products in the market is likely to boost the growth. An increase in the prevalence of varicose veins coupled with the growing geriatric population is anticipated to further fuel the growth in U.S.

Minimally invasive varicose vein surgeries result in reduced patient discomfort, postoperative pain, and bruising. Unlike surgical stripping, patients who have undergone occlusion procedures can immediately resume their daily routine activities. Minimally invasive procedures are increasingly being performed at physician offices and ambulatory centers, instead of hospital settings. This increases patient comfort and convenience and reduces patient anxiety of undergoing surgery in hospital settings.

Varicose vein treatment surgeries are evolving to become noninvasive or minimally invasive in nature. Reduced risk of infections and scarring associated with invasive surgeries is anticipated to drive the preference for noninvasive surgeries. Noninvasive methods reduce the duration of hospital stay, thereby saving time as well as cost. As a result, there is a rise in preference for treatment options, such as foam sclerotherapy, endovenous laser, and radiofrequency ablation over conventional surgeries.

Venous ablation techniques can be performed without a groin incision, eliminating the risk of wound infection, especially in obese patients. These techniques are less time consuming and efficient for short- as well as long-term treatment of varicose veins. Post-operative pain is very limited with higher wavelengths and with radial fiber in case of ablation procedures.

Aging may considerably affect the structure and functions of the veins. One out of every two people above 50 years is affected by varicose veins. An investigational study indicated that about 42% of men and 58% of women belonging to the age group of 66 to 96 years suffer from varicose veins.

Type Insights of U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market

Based on type, the U.S. varicose vein treatment devices market is categorized into endovenous ablation, sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation and stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is further categorized into laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation. Sclerotherapy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, due to easier accessibility, efficiency to treat varicose veins, and favorable reimbursement scenario. Sclerotherapy procedure eliminates the need for prolonged hospital stay and patients often leave with minimal bruising and scarring.

Various organizations undertake initiatives for raising awareness and the treatment rate of vein diseases. Numerous market players are investing in the development of innovative and effective products. Commercialization of various products in the recent years is anticipated to further boost the growth. VenaSeal closure system by Medtronic is the latest addition to the varicose vein treatment options. According to the clinical performance data for VenaSeal, it is anticipated to be the most effective treatment options in the forthcoming years.

Rising demand for the treatment of vein diseases is owing to the significant presence of aesthetically conscious population base in the country. Patients are willing to undergo cosmetic surgeries due to safety and evident results. The demonstration of safety and efficacy of laser treatments has reduced the apprehension regarding cosmetic procedures. This factor is projected to further fuel the demand for the treatment devices in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Medtronic plc; AngioDynamics, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Lumenis Ltd.; Biolitec AG; Eufoton srl; Energist Group; Quanta Systems S.p.A.; and Teleflex, Inc. The companies engage in regional expansion, new product development, and product portfolio expansion to strengthen their market presence. Some of the market players opt to purchase the products directly from the manufacturers and sell them as distributors.

In terms of regional footprint, Medtronic and Teleflex, Inc. were some of the leading companies in 2018. Medtronic is present in more than 160 countries, whereas, Teleflex, Inc. operates in about 150 countries. Teleflex, Inc. expanded through various mergers and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in February 2017, the company acquired Vascular Solutions, Inc. The acquisition propelled the Teleflex vascular and interventional access product portfolios. Furthermore, recently, in April 2017, Teleflex acquired Pyng Medical through a merger, after which the company runs as a subsidiary of Teleflex Canada. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its regional reach, making it a strong player in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. varicose vein treatment devices market report based on type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Endovenous Ablation

Laser Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation & Stripping

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580