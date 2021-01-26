UK Travel Insurance: Market Dynamics & Opportunities 2020

“UK Travel Insurance: Market Dynamics & Opportunities ″, report provides in-depth analysis of the UK travel insurance market. It looks at market size and profitability, as well as changes in premiums, claims, travel trends, regulation, and opportunities. It provides a thorough overview of the market along with future forecasts.

The UK travel insurance market experienced an increase of 0.9% in the number of policies being written in 2017, which resulted in GWP rising by a much more significant 7.9% to £614.3m due to average premiums rising. The number of UK residents going abroad without holding travel insurance increased again in 2017, mainly due to more trips to Europe being taken. Consumers either feel exposed to a lower level of risk in Europe or are overly reliant on their European Health Insurance Card. The cost of claims for travel insurers increased by 6.3% in 2017 to £510m, meaning it was outstripped by premium growth.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311816

Scope

– Trips to Europe increased in 2017, at the expense of longer-haul flights (particularly to North America).

– Marginalized consumers are set to receive help accessing the market following a Financial Conduct Authority review.

– The UK travel insurance market is forecast to be worth £634.0m in 2023.

Reasons to buy

– Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

– Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market.

– Be prepared for how travel trends and the UK travel insurance market will be impacted by socio-political and economic factors over the next few years.

Companies Mentioned:

ABI

AXA

App in the Air

Direct Line Group

Aviva

HSBC

Direct Line Group

Ageas

LV=

AIG Europe

AmTrust

PassportCard

Co-operative

Fizzy

Blink

TransferTravel

Bought By Many

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311816

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

1.1. Market summary 2

1.2. Key findings 2

1.3. Critical success factors 2

2. MARKET DYNAMICS 7

2.1. Introduction 7

2.2. UK travel insurance market GWP picked up in 2017 7

2.2.1. The number of policies was driven up by single trip growth 9

2.2.2. The trend of multi-trip policies increasing their share of market GWP has ended 10

2.2.3. Average travel insurance premiums increased 12

2.2.4. The influence of age on premium prices 13

2.2.5. Insurers must do more for cancer sufferers and other long-term conditions 15

2.3. Travel insurance and added-value accounts 16

2.3.1. Added-value accounts remain popular with travelers 16

2.3.2. The disadvantages of added-value account travel insurance policies

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.