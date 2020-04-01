Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers, Restraints and opportunities 2027

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and rectum. Symptoms of ulcerative colitis usually develop over time, rather than suddenly. It occurs in people aged 15years to 30 years.

The ulcerative colitis market is anticipated to grow by the increasing prevalence of a disease that affects millions of people globally. However, patent expiry of drugs and strict government regulations towards the approval of biosimilars restrain the market growth. Also, huge R&D and investment did by key players towards the development of novel therapies for UC treatment and rise in government and non-government organizations towards research in biologics further drive the market growth.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007751/

List of companies:

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The ulcerative colitis market is segmented on the basis of drug type, disease type, distribution channel. Based on drug type the market is segmented as amino salicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, antibiotics and other drug types. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as mild ulcerative colitis, moderate ulcerative colitis and severe ulcerative colitis. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online sales.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in ulcerative colitis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ulcerative colitis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market – By Drug Type

1.3.2 Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market – By Disease Type

1.3.3 Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ULCERATIVE COLITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007751/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]